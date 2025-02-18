Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,644,635 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

