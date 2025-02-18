Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKF opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.