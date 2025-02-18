Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

