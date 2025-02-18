Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

