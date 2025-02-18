Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 3.99% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Get Clough Select Equity ETF alerts:

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CBSE opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Clough Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.