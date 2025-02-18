Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

