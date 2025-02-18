Bfsg LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 146.3% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5,832.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

LMT opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.58 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average of $532.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.