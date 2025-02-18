Bfsg LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.13% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.64.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

