Bfsg LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 298,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,105,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

