Bfsg LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $1,923,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

