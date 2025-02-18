Bfsg LLC Sells 445 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $413.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.09 and a 52-week high of $419.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

