Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE O opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.