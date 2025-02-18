BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,811,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 8,426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.
BHP Group Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
About BHP Group
