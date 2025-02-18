BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,811,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 8,426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

