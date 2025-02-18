BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.97) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.88).
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Company Profile
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
