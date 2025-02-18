BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 154.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 88.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $545.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

