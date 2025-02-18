BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $711.05 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.