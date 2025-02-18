BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNXTF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. BioNxt Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.