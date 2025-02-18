BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $96.27 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $96,256.34 or 1.00035591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00003825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00004384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

