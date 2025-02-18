BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

