BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after buying an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,179,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 565,783 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.