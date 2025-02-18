BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,487,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

