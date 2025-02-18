Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Black Hills worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,244 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

