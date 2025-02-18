Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 237,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NYSE BX opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.77%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

