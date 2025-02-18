BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 198.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

