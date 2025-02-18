Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,919.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4,510.94. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

