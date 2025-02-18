Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Update

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Borealis Foods Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRLSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 480,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
