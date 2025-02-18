Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Critical Analysis

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($4.80) -0.39 Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 7.22 -$225.25 million ($1.34) -6.22

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -528.56% Adaptive Biotechnologies -110.13% -62.06% -26.82%

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient’s body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

