Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 442,805 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after buying an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 270,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TGTX opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

