Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

