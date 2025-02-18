Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $28.01 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after acquiring an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,880. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

