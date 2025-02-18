Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.14 and a 52 week high of $663.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.