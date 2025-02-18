Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 32,098 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of Dycom Industries worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

DY opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

