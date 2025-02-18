Brixmor Property Group (BRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/11/2025 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.75 to $31.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,975. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,792,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,930,000 after purchasing an additional 467,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after buying an additional 2,180,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,450,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

