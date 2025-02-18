Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of 194.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

