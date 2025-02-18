Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.