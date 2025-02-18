Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $22.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
OMER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
