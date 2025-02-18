Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Increased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 2.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

