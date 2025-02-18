Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

