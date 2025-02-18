C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 11,436 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

