C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $11.02 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,841 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

