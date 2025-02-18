C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $136.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,424 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $136,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

