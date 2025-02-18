C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $31.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

