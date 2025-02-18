C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $4.15 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 7.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 3.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.3 %

UJUN stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

