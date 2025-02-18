C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $9.27 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.