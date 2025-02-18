C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $9.27 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

