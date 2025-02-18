C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $305.80 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.10. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

