C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

