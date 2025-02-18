Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

