Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DY stock opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
