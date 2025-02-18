Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 359.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
