Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter.

Canaan Price Performance

CAN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.